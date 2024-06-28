‘Iran fighting seven-front war on Israel’ – Netanyahu

Israel has a ‘long battle’ ahead, warns Netanyahu, saying Iran is working to topple the Jordanian government and encircle Israel on all sides.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Thursday that Iran is working to encircle Israel, and is already engaged in a “seven-front war” with the Jewish state.

Netanyahu met Thursday with a delegation of generals and admirals visiting Israel as part of a trip organized by Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

The Prime Minister briefed the members of the delegation on the challenges facing Israel on all fronts and emphasized the determination of IDF fighters and the commitment to returning all of the hostages. He also stressed that Israel’s war is the war of the entire free world.

During the meeting, held at IDF headquarters at the Kirya in Tel Aviv Netanyahu described Iran’s efforts to surround Israel and isolate the Jewish state in a multi-front war.

“Iran is fighting us on a seven-front war: obviously, Hamas, Hezbollah, Houthis, the militias in Iraq and Syria, Judea and Samaria, the West Bank, Iran itself,” said Netanyahu

“They’d like to topple Jordan. Their goal is to have a combined ground offensive from various fronts, coupled with a combined missile bombardment.”

“The first requirement is to cut that hand – Hamas. People who do this thing to us are not going to be there. We have a long battle. I don’t think it’s that long, but we’ll get rid of them.”

“We also have to deter the other elements of the Iran terror axis. But we have to deal with the axis. The axis doesn’t threaten only us. It threatens you. It’s on the march to conquer the Middle East. Conquer the Middle East. Conquer. That means, actually, conquer. Conquer Saudi Arabia, conquer the Arabian Peninsula. It’s just a question of time.”

Also participating in the meeting were Education Minister Yoav Kisch, the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman and his Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk.