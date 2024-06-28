Trump says Biden is like ‘a very bad Palestinian’

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Donald Trump accuses Biden of refusing to help Israel ‘finish the job’ against Hamas, calls president a ‘very bad Palestinian.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Joe Biden and his predecessor and presumptive 2024 presidential rival Donald Trump spared over Middle Eastern policy, Palestinian statehood, and white supremacists during their first debate of the election season on Thursday.

During the debate, hosted by CNN, Trump accused President Biden of holding Israel back in its war against the Hamas terror organization in Gaza, adding that the U.S. should back Israel’s efforts to “finish the job.”

“Israel’s the one that wants to go. [Biden] said the only one who wants to keep going is Hamas. Actually, Israel is the one, and you should let them go and let them finish the job. He doesn’t want to do it.”

The former president then compared Biden to the Palestinians, calling Biden a “very bad Palestinian.”

“He doesn’t want to do it. He’s become like a Palestinian. But they don’t like him because he’s a very bad Palestinian. He’s a weak one.”

Biden claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed his plan to permanently end the war in Gaza, despite Netanyahu’s repeated vows to continue the war until the IDF has achieved the complete elimination of Hamas.

“Everyone from the United Nations Security Council, straight through the G7 to the Israelis and Netanyahu have endorsed the plan that I put forward. The only one who wants the war to continue is Hamas.”

The president also touted his pro-Israel bona fides, claiming that his administration “saved Israel,” while appearing to contradict Israel’s claims the White House has withheld some military aid.

“We are providing Israel with all the weapons they need and when they need them. And by the way, I’m the guy who organized the world against Iran when they had a full-blown intercontinental ballistic missile attack on Israel. No one was hurt, no one Israeli was accidentally killed. It was stopped. We saved Israel. We’re the biggest producer of support for Israel of anyone in the world.”

Former President Trump wavered on supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state, saying “I’d have to see.”

Trump’s 2020 peace plan included the establishment of a partially sovereignty, highly cantonized Palestinian state.

The presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee argued that the October 7th invasion of Israel would not have happened had he been in office.

“Israel would never have been invaded in a million years by Hamas. You know why? Because Iran was broke with me. I wouldn’t let anyone do business with them. They ran out of money. They were broke. They had no money for Hamas, they had no money for terror.”