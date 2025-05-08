WATCH: Trump ratifies new trade deal with UK

The new US-UK trade deal slashes tariffs on British steel to zero, cuts car export duties from 27.5% to 10% for up to 100,000 vehicles, and scraps ethanol tariffs among other compromises.

@POTUS: "This morning, I'm thrilled to announce that we have reached a breakthrough trade deal with the United Kingdom… it's really in particular, the agreement with one of our closest and most cherished allies and we're so happy that that's the way it worked out." pic.twitter.com/pKJjn2fNls

