Israel establishes medical facility in Syria to aid injured Druze

Forty-two Druze are said to have been killed in more than a week of clashes between Islamic gunmen linked to the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa and local Druze.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Israel Defense Forces has set up a mobile forward facility in southern Syria to provide medical triage for Druze residents injured in ethnic violence, the military announced on Thursday.

The facility, located in the area of the village of Hatzer, “is part of a number of efforts the IDF is carrying out to support the Syrian-Druze population and maintain their security,” the IDF said.

In recent days, several Syrian Druze have been transferred to the Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli city of Safed.

On Monday, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community called on the international community to protect Syrian minorities from radical Islamists.

“After October 7 and after what Hezbollah did, Israel cannot allow extremist terror groups to be on its northern border,” Tarif said.







🚨BREAKING: The IDF has set up a mobile medical treatment center in Syria to provide care for Syrian Druze amid ongoing violence against them. Video: IDF pic.twitter.com/ORZWTGr8Vf — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 8, 2025

Tarif urged the international community to help Syria move beyond its political deadlock and establish a democratic government inclusive of its diverse ethnic groups, which he said could eventually lead to peace with Israel.

He highlighted the plight of the Druze in Syria, noting that “a thousand foreign ISIS fighters” openly reject the Druze as part of Syria.

Tarif stressed that while Israeli Druze do not seek to interfere in Syria’s politics, they are committed to defending Druze communities.

Sectarian violence in the Damascus area has continued between Islamic gunmen linked to the regime of President Ahmed al-Sharaa and local Druze. Forty-two Druze are said to have been killed in more than a week of clashes.

Israel launched warning strikes on Wednesday and Friday including near the compound of the Turkish-backed al-Sharaa.

Israel’s Druze community of 152,000 has been calling on the government to take stronger measures to protect their co-religionists in southern Syria.

Around 40,000 Druze live in the southern Syrian provinces of Quneitra, Da’ara and Sweida under Israeli protection. Netanyahu has called for the demilitarization of southern Syria.

The Druze trace their ancestry back to the Biblical figure Jethro, the father-in-law of Moses.

In Israel, the Druze serve in senior positions in public and military life, and the bond between Jewish and Druze soldiers is referred to as the “covenant of blood.” The Druze speak Arabic but are not Muslim.

The Druze living in the Galilee and Mount Carmel areas sided with the Jews in 1948 during Israel’s War of Independence, opted to be part of Israeli society and established themselves in all areas of public life.

When Israel captured the Golan Heights during the Six-Day War of 1967, the Golan Druze refused Israeli offers of citizenship, believing Syria would recapture the plateau. But attitudes have changed since the Syrian Civil War broke out in 2011.