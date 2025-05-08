Israel issues travel warning for Eurovision as security concerns rise in Switzerland

By Pesach Benson, TPS

As Eurovision begins in Switzerland, Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) issued a travel advisory on Thursday for Israelis attending the contest in Basel.

Citing some 360 anti-Israel protests in Switzerland over the past year, the NSC warned that more demonstrations are expected, particularly targeting the Israeli delegation.

“It is recommended to stay away from these centers of friction and demonstrations, which may escalate into violence,” the NSC said, noting that some may exploit the protests to attack Israelis.

Israelis are advised to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols, posting on social media, discussing military service or the war against Hamas, and participating in any gatherings or protests linked to Israel.

Travelers are urged to download the Home Front Command app for real-time alerts.

Israel is being represented in the competition by Yuval Raphael, a 24-year-old survivor of the October 7 Nova music festival massacre.

The all-night rave, attended by 3,500 people on the grounds of Kibbutz Re’im, became a killing field where 364 people were massacred and 40 others were taken hostage.

Of all the locations attacked by Hamas on October 7, the highest death toll was at the music festival.

Raphael will perform “New Day Will Rise,” written by Keren Peles.

President Isaac Herzog praised Raphael’s courage, calling her story “incredible, and telling her, “You will be in the hearts of every Israeli and the Jewish people worldwide.”

Raphael said representing Israel feels like “preparing for the Olympics,” adding, “Just being there is already a victory.”

The competition begins on May 13.