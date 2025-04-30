The liberal betrayal of the Jews – opinion

Liberals don’t oppose these measures out of some concern for the “due process” of foreign nationals, but because they support the perpetrators.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“I’m appreciative of President Biden’s historic initiative on antisemitism and thankful to President Trump’s strong condemnation of Anti-Semitism and his promise to bring back consequences to antisemitic behavior,” Abe Foxman, the former longtime head of the ADL told a crowd at at an event commemorating the Holocaust.

“But as a survivor, my antenna quivered when I see books being banned, when I see people being abducted in the streets, when I see the government trying to dictate what universities should teach and whom they should teach.”

The Holocaust inversion that had become so commonplace in anti-Israel arguments was now taking center stage at the D.C. Holocaust museum at an event commemorating the Holocaust.

And the man responsible had spent decades running the organization that was supposed to fight antisemitism, only to equate Trump’s actions against Hamas supporters with the Holocaust.

In the first 100 days after President Trump took office, the liberal Jewish groups that had at best offered toothless condemnations of over a year of riots by Hamas supporters, including several assaults on synagogues, one on a Holocaust museum screening an Oct 7 documentary, and the harassment of Jews on college campuses nationwide, showed that they were not inept after all.

Instead the same groups that had stood by before quickly organized themselves into a movement to aggressively rally for the Hamas supporters attacking American Jews.

The Jewish Council on Public Affairs run by Amy Spitalnick, a former employee for the anti-Israel lobby J Street, took the lead in standing up for Mahmoud Khalil and other campus terror supporters who had led campaigns to intimidate Jews on campus.

And while it was little surprise to see anti-Israel groups like J Street, Alex Soros’ Bend the Arc, Randi Weingarten’s New York Jewish Agenda, if Not Now, the Nexus Project rally for the Hamas supporters, much of the liberal Jewish establishment soon joined them in rejecting Jews and siding with Hamas.

The JCPA followed up its lobbying for the right of foreign nationals to make college campuses off limits to Jews by bringing together the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist ‘rabbinic’ movements to sign a letter denouncing the Trump administration for protecting Jewish students and faculty.

Signatories to the call for Trump to stop fighting antisemitism included the Union for Reform Judaism, and its subsidiary groups, the Conservative’s Rabbinical Assembly and various ‘rabbinical’ groups from the atheistic ‘Reconstructionist’ movement.

Every denomination movement except Orthodox Judaism had betrayed the Jews.

Jewish Democrat groups and figures also joined the fight for Hamas supporters.

Halie Soifer, the head of the Jewish Democratic Council of America and a former foreign policy advisor to Kamala Harris, sent out a Passover letter comparing Trump to Pharaoh for detaining and deporting campus Hamas supporters.

“We also remain committed to freeing Americans from the oppression emanating from this White House,” the head of the Jewish Democrat group wrote. “Legal residents and others are being illegally detained and, in some cases, deported without due process. Much of this is happening in our name, ostensibly to “fight antisemitism.’”

Jarrod Bernstein, Obama’s liaison to the Jewish community, Ilan Goldenberg, an anti-Israel activist picked by Kamala as her liaison, also joined in the campaign to shield antisemites.

Alex Pascal, the ‘architect’ of Biden’s useless antisemitism strategy, warned that Jews would suffer a blowback from the Trump administration’s efforts to fight antisemitism. An interview with Politico suggested that cracking down on colleges would “backfire and fuel antisemitism.”

The theme that Jews were causing antisemitism by standing up against it continued. “When Israel feels a completely free hand, and frankly, the encouragement of its greatest benefactor, to pursue extreme policies, that is going to boomerang in a very bad way on American Jews here in the United States,” Biden’s antisemitism architect warned Jews.

“Unfair and unjustified as it is, Israel’s actions have incited attacks on Jews worldwide.”

The message from Biden’s antisemitism architect was that Jews, in America and Israel, needed to stop standing up for themselves or they would face even worse antisemitism.

The ADL remained nearly alone in initially supporting Trump’s moves before it bowed to pressure and then came out against them.

“We can protect the civil liberties of Jewish students even as we preserve the civil liberties of those who protest, harass or attack them,” CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote, officially changing the organization’s mission from protecting Jews against antisemitism to protecting Jews and those who “harass or attack them.”

The “ADL is incredibly sensitive to the importance of allowing all views to be expressed”, claimed an organization founded to stop negative depictions of Jews. The views the ADL is now incredibly sensitive to are those views supporting Hamas and calling for the murder of Jews.

“You cannot arrest people or eject people from the country because they are bigoted or racist,” the head of an organization formerly dedicated to fighting antisemitism insisted.

Jewish Democrat officials predictably joined forces to protect campus antisemites.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Sen. Jacky Rosen, Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Sen. Brian Schatz, the latter a serial anti-Israel activist, signed a letter attacking the Trump administration for holding colleges and Hamas supporters accountable, and complaining that “revoking visas” was being done “based solely on their expressed views and speech, which the administration has identified as antisemitic.”

“Stop disgracefully weaponizing antisemitism to attack universities,” Schumer tweeted. The highest level elected Jewish official had just mainstreamed claims by anti-Israel activists that Jews were just “weaponizing antisemitism”.

The liberal Jewish establishment failed to do anything to protect American Jews after Oct 7. Those failures were not due to incompetence or a lack of will, but a wilful refusal to confront its political allies.

After over a year of excuses and empty condemnations, it quickly swung into action once someone finally started doing something about antisemitism to protect its allies.

And those allies, the ones attacking Jews and supporting Hamas, are their priority, not Jews.

Liberal Jewish establishment groups claim that they are eager to fight antisemitism, but they oppose the actions being taken by the Trump administration like holding colleges accountable, forcing them to sign consent decrees, cutting their funding if they don’t and pulling the visas of those foreign nationals responsible for supporting Hamas and harassing Jews on campus.

So how do they support fighting antisemitism? The Biden antisemitism strategy, praised by the former ADL head, whose architect, Pascal, now publicly blames Jews for antisemitism, amounted to a lot of pages calling for holding more meetings and spreading awareness of the problem. There was little in the way of enforcement and no meaningful tangible actions.

The liberal groups claimed that there was nothing that could be done except more meetings.

This was very different from the way that the Biden administration, civil rights groups and Jewish organizations responded to claims of “systemic racism”.

If there had been a sustained effort to harass black students tolerated by campus administrators, consent decrees, defunding, and arrests would have been the least of it.

Liberals don’t oppose these measures out of some concern for the “due process” of foreign nationals, but because they support the perpetrators.

President Eisenhower invoked the Insurrection Act and deployed troops to desegregate a school.

The same liberals who believed that was a pivotal moment in civil rights act like the federal government pulling the visas of a handful of Hamas supporters and demanding that colleges protect Jewish students from harassment is the second coming of the Third Reich.

Liberal Jewish establishment critics of the Trump administration’s action have relied on a handful of arguments. They claim, as Pascal does, that instead of fighting antisemitism, Jews should focus their efforts on unity with other minority groups and upholding the rights of Hamas supporters.

In the name of upholding democracy. This is accompanied by dire warnings from the JDCA and JCPA that Jews could be next after all the campus Hamas supporters are deported.

Never mind that Jews are not ‘next’, they’ve already been first. Jews are being told to accept being terrorized to protect the “democratic values” of defending those who want to kill them.

The farce of solidarity with minority groups fell apart after Oct 7. The only solidarity is the solidarity between various groups which have united behind calls for destroying Israel. That’s the antisemitic system that liberals insist Jews uphold even at the cost of their own destruction.

Finally, they dishonestly argue that President Trump is just using them to go after colleges and is not actually serious about fighting antisemitism. This bad faith argument is a desperate effort by Sen. Schumer and the JCPA to distract attention from their defense of antisemites. Then they frantically try to change the subject to the ‘Tree of Life’ Massacre from seven years ago.

The liberal Jewish establishment and its various institutions have betrayed the Jews again.

But that should come as little surprise since that same establishment offered nothing but excuses during the Holocaust, during the race riots targeting Jews from the 60s through the 90s, and to the Soviet Jewish freedom movement, and then to Islamic terrorism targeting Israel.

Instead of a forthright defense, the liberal Jewish establishment offered excuses, urged Jews to see both sides of the matter, and did everything possible to avoid offending its liberal allies.

The only difference is that more people are seeing it these days than when liberal Jewish groups were busy warning that protesting against FDR’s refusal to save Jews, protesting against the Soviet oppression of Russian Jews, and defending Jewish communities and businesses targeted by racists like Al Sharpton were a very bad idea that would hurt Jews.

The liberal Jewish establishment always betrays Jews in the end because it is Jewish in name only. It does not exist to represent Jewish causes and concerns to liberals, but to represent liberal causes and concerns to Jews, and it tells any lie and makes any excuse to do so.

Its latest betrayal has hit too close to home. Unlike distant events in Germany or Russia, or even race riots hitting Jews in the slums, the attacks on Jews from Columbia to UCLA have hit the American Jewish establishment close to home where it lives. American Jews are waking up.

President Trump won nearly every major Jewish neighborhood in America. Despite the fake polls by liberal groups claiming that the majority of Jews supported Kamala and antisemitism, the lies are falling apart. The liberal establishment has nothing to offer American Jews.

Nothing except the opportunity of acting as human shields for their own destruction.