After ‘Gulf of America’ rebrand, Trump sets sights on renaming Persian Gulf

By Jewish Breaking News

Fresh off renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America”, President Donald Trump has his eyes set on renaming another body of water, this time in the Middle East.

Sources tell the Associated Press that Trump plans to announce the Persian Gulf will officially be called the “Arabian Gulf” or “Gulf of Arabia” in U.S. government communications during his upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia.

If Trump does indeed rename the Persian Gulf, it would be a bold move that’s bound to win favor with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, all of which have been pushing to diminish Persian influence in the region since, well, basically forever.

Iranians, who trace their Persian heritage back millennia, are predictably livid.

However, critics point out that while Trump can dictate terminology for U.S. government purposes, he can’t force the rest of the world to follow suit.

The International Hydrographic Organization, which standardizes maritime naming, hasn’t indicated any plans to adopt Trump’s preferred terminology.

Back in 2017, Trump casually dropped “Arabian Gulf” in a speech blasting the failed JCPOA nuclear deal, to which Iran’s then-president Hassan Rouhani respnded by suggesting the American leader “needed to study geography.”

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also took offense by tweeting: “Everyone knew Trump’s friendship was for sale to the highest bidder. We now know that his geography is, too.”

In January, Trump sparked a media firestorm by declaring the Gulf of Mexico would now be called the “Gulf of America” in all U.S. communications.

When the Associated Press refused to adopt the new name in its style guide, Trump banned AP reporters from the White House press pool. The two sides are still locked in litigation over the matter.

The president hinted at some “big” announcement in the near future during Tuesday’s Oval Office press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We’re going to have a very, very big announcement to make. Like, as big as it gets,” Trump teased reporters. “And it’s very positive. It’ll be one of the most important announcements that has been made in years about a certain subject.”

For Trump, next week’s Middle East tour, which will not include a stop in Israel, offers more than just naming rights. He’s been actively courting Gulf financial investment while seeking support for bringing an end to the war in Gaza and containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions.