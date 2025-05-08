‘Genocide couture’ – Kamala Harris slammed for gala appearance

Former vice-president Kamala Harris at the 2025 Met Gala in New York City (Screenshot/X)

Despite calling for a ceasefire, Kamala Harris is accused of supporting genocide while attending glitzy NYC event.

By World Israel News Staff

Former vice-president and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was slammed by pro-Palestinian activists for her appearance at a glamorous New York City event, claiming that the politician should not appear in public due to her “complicity” in alleged Israeli war crimes.

The Democrats’ official X account posted a photo of Harris attending the storied Met Gala on Tuesday evening, which was met with immediate backlash.

In the picture, Harris was wearing a black-and-white ball gown, which one user compared to the outfit worn by the villain in Disney’s classic film 101 Dalmatians.

“Just in case you missed it: She’s dressed like Cruella de Ville to let you know she very much could have chosen to stop the genocide but didn’t,” wrote a user named Abu Bakr Hussain on X.

“The amount of effort she put into [her outfit] is the same amount of effort she put into a ceasefire (none),” another user posted.

Monica Marks, a scholar of Islamic movements, said the post highlighted just how out of touch the Democratic elite is with the American public.

“The Democratic Party should delete this ASAP & fire whoever posted it,” Marks wrote.

“Just 27% of Americans approve of [the Democratic party]: a historic low. Meanwhile, Trump is installing authoritarianism,” she added.

“We don’t have a second to waste on elitist nonsense. We need to show voters we’ve listened & reformed.”

Others argued that the annual gala – which raises money for New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, should have been cancelled due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Despite there being no discernible connection between Israel and the art museum, one user accused the institution of being “complicit” in genocide, presumably for not making Gaza the focus of the event.

“The Met Gala isn’t blamed for terrorism. But when red carpets roll while Gaza bleeds, it becomes a symbol of selective humanity,” a user named Seo Doya wrote.

“You don’t need a weapon to be complicit, sometimes, silence draped in designer labels (that funded this terrorism, btw) is enough.

Harris, 60, has been married to Jewish attorney Doug Emhoff since 2014.

During her time in the Biden administration and during her presidential campaign, she repeatedly called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.