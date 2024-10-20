‘It’s real’ – Kamala Harris justifies protester’s claims of Israeli genocide

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Lakewood Amphitheatre, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

‘I know what you’re speaking of’ – Vice President Kamala Harris legitimizes anti-Israel protesters accusations of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris justified accusations posed by an anti-Israel protester who crashed a campaign event Thursday, after the protester claimed Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Harris was joined by billionaire businessman and television personality Mark Cuban in a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Thursday, as the vice president’s campaign works to bolster support in the battleground state where former President Donald Trump currently holds a 0.2% lead in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

During a gathering with students, an anti-Israel activist wearing a keffiyeh challenged Harris over the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, claiming that the U.S. is enabling Israeli “genocide” of Gazans.

After the protester accused Israel of genocide, Harris neither affirmed nor denied his claims, but did appear to justify his accusations, saying that she knows “what you’re speaking of,” while reiterating the administration’s call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror organization.

“I know what you’re speaking of,” said Harris. “I want a cease-fire. I want the hostage deal done. I want the war to end.”

The heckler interrupted Harris’ response, repeating his claims of genocide in Gaza.

“But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?”

Harris attempted to silence the protester, saying: “I respect your right to speak, but I’m speaking right now.”

The protester continued to shout at the vice president as security guards removed him from the gathering.

“How about the billions of dollars to Israel?” the protester shouted. “What about the 19,000 children dead, and you won’t call it a genocide?”

After the protester was removed, Harris continued to justify his claims, saying “it’s real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real,” said Harris.

“That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real, and I respect his voice.”