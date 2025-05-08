Search

WATCH: Senior Hezbollah official – ‘For the weapons of Lebanon and Gaza, no amount is enough’

Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qamati declared that Hamas and Hezbollah will never surrender their weapons, arguing that disarmament threatens the sovereignty of their respective states and affirming that no military pressure will convince them otherwise.

