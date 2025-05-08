WATCH: Senior Hezbollah official – ‘For the weapons of Lebanon and Gaza, no amount is enough’

Senior Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qamati declared that Hamas and Hezbollah will never surrender their weapons, arguing that disarmament threatens the sovereignty of their respective states and affirming that no military pressure will convince them otherwise.

Hizbullah Official Mahmoud Qamati: We Will Not Succumb to Extortion, We Will Not Surrender Our Weapons, But We Are Willing to Discuss a Defense Strategy in Which Hizbullah Would Be One of the Cornerstones pic.twitter.com/L5yMvNGCGf — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 8, 2025