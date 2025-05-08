WATCH: Iran releases surveillance footage of American warships in Persian Gulf May 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iran-releases-surveillance-footage-of-american-warships-in-persian-gulf/ Email Print The IRGC has released drone footage showing U.S. fighter jets landing on aircraft carriers and American warships deployed in the tense waters of the Persian Gulf.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-08-at-18.15.36_e1f86231.mp4 IRGCPersian GulfUS navy