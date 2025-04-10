WATCH: Former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel recount horrific experiences while in Gaza

In a gripping CNN interview, former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel share their harrowing ordeal from the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel, passionately advocating for the release of remaining hostages in Gaza.

Former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel – who were taken into captivity when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7th, 2023 – recount what they endured as they fight for the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza @InsidePolitics pic.twitter.com/i9pbvYUD2K — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) April 8, 2025