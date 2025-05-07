Three Israelis injured in simultaneous Samaria, Judea terrorist attacks

Israeli soldiers operate in the city of Jenin, March 4, 2025. (Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

By JNS

Two people were moderately wounded in a suspected terrorist shooting attack near the Reihan Crossing along the security fence in northern Samaria, according to local media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed it had received a report about the shooting at the crossing, which is located near the Palestinian terrorist hub of Jenin. It said the details of the attack were under investigation.

According to Israel’s Channel 14 News, the shooting attack was carried out from a passing vehicle. IDF medics treated the victims on the spot and evacuated them by helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The military was said to have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

At the same time, the IDF said it received a report of a terrorist car-ramming in the Hebron Hills of the military’s Judea Brigade area.







פיגוע הדריסה בדרום הר חברון | תיעוד@roysharon11 pic.twitter.com/SXIljG5piN — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2025

Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) stated that one person was injured in the Judea terrorist attack. The perpetrator was “neutralized” by IDF fire; his condition was not immediately clear.

Hebron Hills Regional Council head Eliram Azulay said the attack took place at the Hakvasim Intersection near the community of Beit Hagai.

“One injured person was evacuated from the scene,” said Azulay, calling on the government to implement his previous demand to construct a security perimeter around the towns and main roads in the area.

Palestinian terrorist groups targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, including 179 instances of gunfire, according to data published by Hatzalah Judea and Samaria in mid-February.

Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

Jerusalem is aware that a “more intense front” could open in Judea and Samaria amid the expansion of fighting with Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on March 19.