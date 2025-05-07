Trump officials talk to Israel about US ruling Gaza after war

The US insists that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority will be in charge of the Gaza Strip.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Trump administration officials are currently discussing with Israel the possibility of a US-led temporary post-war government in Gaza, five sources told Reuters.

The high-level consultations have focused on a transitional governing body to ensure that Gaza remains stable and demilitarized.

The government has no established timeline, according to the report, but officials indicated it would last as long as needed.

US officials have likened the proposal to the Coalition Provisional Authority in Iraq that Washington established in 2003 after the downfall of Saddam Hussein.

Other countries may participate in the temporary government, but there was no indication as to which ones.

The US insists that neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority would be in charge of Gaza. Instead, a likely scenario is that Palestinian technocrats would rule the Strip.

Sources did not indicate the likelihood that the proposal would come to fruition and said core roles had not yet been assigned.

A State Department spokesperson would not confirm whether a proposal for a US-led interim Gaza government has been offered, adding that they could not comment on ongoing negotiations.

“We want peace, and the immediate release of the hostages,” the spokesperson said. “The pillars of our approach remain resolute: stand with Israel, stand for peace.”

In February, shortly after Trump assumed office, he announced that the United States would be “buying” and “owning” the Gaza Strip. At thew time, he emphasized that while America’s Middle Eastern allies could play a role in Gaza’s rehabilitation and reconstruction, the US would retain ownership of the territory.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices,” Trump said, adding that the US would ensure Hamas does not attempt to return to the coastal enclave.