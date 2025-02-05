Trump’s Gaza plan draws praise, condemnations, and outrage

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington D.C., February 4, 2025. (Liri Agami/Flash90)

Israeli leaders and Republicans laud Trump for ‘bold new plan’ to resettle Gazans, while European foreign ministers reject the plan, and Palestinian leaders and far-left Democrats accuse Trump of planning ‘ethnic cleansing.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Reactions around the world to President Donald Trump’s plan for the Gaza Strip, unveiled at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House Tuesday, ranged from full-throated praise to accusations of ethnic cleansing.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Trump announced that his administration is seeking to “permanently” resettle the entire population of the Gaza Strip in third-party countries, with the U.S. taking control of the coastal enclave and rebuilding it as a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

A number of prominent Israeli lawmakers, both from the Coalition and the Opposition, lauded Trump’s plan, with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud) calling it the “dawn of a new day.”

“This is what happens when two brave leaders meet,” said Transportation Minister Miri Regev, also of the ruling Likud party.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), a former National Security Minister who bolted the government last month over the Gaza ceasefire deal, called the plan the “beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) expressed optimism regarding the plan, saying it was important to “consider out-of-the-box ideas.”

“Gaza in its previous form has no future. Another solution must be found – and that’s what President Trump is trying to do.”

Opposition MK and former Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the plan demonstrated that Trump “is a true friend of Israel and will continue to stand by it on issues important to strengthening its security.”

In a statement, Gantz called Trump’s idea “creative, original and interesting.”

“In his remarks, he presented creative, original and interesting thinking, which must be examined alongside the realization of the goals of the war, giving priority to the return of all the hostages.”

Israeli Opposition Leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) declined to either praise or criticize the proposal, saying he would need time to “study the details.”

“We will have to study the details to understand what the plan is in Gaza,” Lapid told Galei Tzahal radio on Wednesday.

A far-left Knesset Member, Ofer Cassif, the token Jewish member of the Arab Hadash-Ta’al list, excoriated Trump’s plan, threatening to “blow up the bridges” to block the “transfer” of Gaza’s population.

“Facing the notion of ​​Arab deportation and exile — ‘transfer’ — we must stand up and say sharply and simply: It will be impossible because we will not allow it,” Cassif tweeted.

“Even if we have to lie down under the wheels of trucks. Even if we have to blow up the bridges. There will be no mass deportation by force, because we will not allow it to happen.”

Cassif is already suspended from the Knesset after he praised Palestinian terrorists and joined a petition to the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry panned the Gaza plan, with spokesman Lin Jian dubbing it a “forced transfer.”

“China has always maintained that Palestinian rule over Palestinians is the basic principle of the postwar governance of Gaza, and we are opposed to the forced transfer of the residents of Gaza.”

Multiple European governments joined in voicing their objections to Trump’s plan, including Germany, France, Britain, and Spain.

“A displacement of the Palestinian civilian population from Gaza would not just be unacceptable and against international law,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “This would also lead to new suffering and new hatred.”

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said London still backs a two-state solution. “We must see Palestinians live and prosper in their homelands in Gaza and the West Bank.”

France’s foreign ministry echoed Lammy’s comments, saying Paris will “continue to campaign for the implementation of the two-state solution, the only one that can guarantee long-term peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters his government rejected Trump’s plan.

“I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians and they must stay in Gaza.”

Among the Palestinian leadership, both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority were unequivocal in their condemnation of the relocation plan.

Hamas denounced Trump’s proposal as a “recipe for generating chaos and tension,” while PA chief Mahmoud Abbas said the plan was “not negotiable.”

“President Mahmoud Abbas and the Palestinian leadership expressed their strong rejection of calls to seize the Gaza Strip and displace Palestinians outside their homeland,” his office said.

At home, multiple Republican lawmakers responded positively to Trump’s plan, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who hailed the proposal as a “bold action in hopes of achieving lasting peace in Gaza.”

“We are hopeful this brings much needed stability and security to the region,” Johnson tweeted.

“Hamas terrorists murdered babies and burned people alive,” said Florida Senator Rick Scott. “They are evil monsters. Thank God we finally have a president who is committed to standing with Israel and working with Netanyahu on how to support their efforts to get terrorists out of Gaza and bring every hostage home.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman praised the Gaza plan as “brilliant, historic.”

“Trump’s proposed USA takeover of the Gaza Strip may sound out of the box, but it is brilliant, historic and the only idea I have heard in 50 years that has a chance of bringing security, peace and prosperity to this troubled region.”

Under President Trump, America will be the beacon of PEACE for the world! It’s time to change the Middle East in pursuit of ending endless war, and this is EXACTLY how it’s done,” said Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

On the Left, Michigan Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib excoriated both Trump and Netanyahu, calling the latter a “genocidal war criminal,” while accusing the president of pursuing “ethnic cleansing.”

“This president is openly calling for ethnic cleansing while sitting next to a genocidal war criminal,” Tlaib tweeted. “He’s perfectly fine cutting off working Americans from federal funds while the funding to the Israeli government continues flowing.”

“Palestinians aren’t going anywhere. This president can only spew this fanatical bullshit because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing. It’s time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak up.”