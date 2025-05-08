Iranians arrested in UK terror plot targeted Israeli embassy

Eight Iranian men arrested in UK counterterror operation had reportedly planned to attack the Israeli embassy in London, as Iran denies involvement.

By World Israel News Staff

Eight men of Iranian descent arrested in the United Kingdom over the weekend as part of a counterterror sweep were plotting to attack the Israeli Embassy in London, The Times reported Wednesday.

Police apprehended the eight suspects, seven of whom are known to hold Iranian citizenship, in two arrest operations on Saturday spanning the cities of London, Swindon, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester. Authorities say they are working to determine the nationality of the eighth suspect.

Britain’s Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper described the crackdown as “one of the biggest counterterror operations in recent years,” the UK has faced in recent years.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the nature of the terror plot, with the head of the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, Dominic Murphy, saying that the investigation “is still in its early stages.”

“We are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter.”

The Times, however, has reported that Israel’s embassy in London “was the main target.”

The Iranian government has denied it was in any way involved in the plot.

“We are seeing stories in the media that Iranian nationals are allegedly involved in a supposed plot to target the Israeli embassy in London,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels.”

“Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss. There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations.”