‘Squad’ Rep. Tlaib campaigns for fellow BDS supporter in NYC mayor race

By Jewish Breaking News

“Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib has decided to hitch her star to an anti-Israel mayoral candidate in NYC, throwing her political weight behind Zohran Mamdani’s campaign through text message fundraising.

The New York Post reports that Tlaib’s solicitation recently appeared on mobile phones of prospective donors on behalf of “New Yorkers for Lower Costs,” a super PAC supporting Mamdani’s mayoral bid.

“Zohran, who’s led hunger strikes for a cease-fire [in Gaza] and workers’ rights, isn’t raising any more money for his campaign under New York City’s public financing system,” Tlaib stated in her fundraising message.

In her pitch, Tlaib takes aim at Democratic frontrunner and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, claiming, “Andrew Cuomo, who’s on the legal team defending Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza, has millions pouring in from his billionaire-backed super PAC.”

According to the report, Mamdani’s campaign has already reached its maximum fundraising cap after securing thousands of small donations that qualified for the city’s 8-to-1 public matching funds program.

Still, while “New Yorkers for Lower Costs” has raised approximately $60,000, Cuomo’s supporting super PAC “Fix the City” has amassed over $4 million.

Tlaib and Mamdani share similar progressive political views, particularly their opposition to Israel and support for the BDS movement against the Jewish state.

During a speech in October, Mamdani said “I will always be clear in my language and based in facts: Israel is committing a genocide.” He has also accused Israel of “massacring babies in Gaza.”

Tlaib, of course, made her own headlines last spring during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s address to Congress when she infamously held up a sign accusing the Israeli leader of being a “war criminal” and “guilty of genocide.”

Brooklyn Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, a strong supporter of Israel, told the Post he is not surprised by Tlaib’s involvement in New York’s mayoral race.

“Unfortunately, in New York City, there are antisemites out there who would be receptive to her message, and Mamdani is the most antisemitic candidate New York has ever seen,” Yeger said.

This isn’t Tlaib’s first show of support for Mamdani, either, who is currently polling second behind Cuomo. Last month, she participated in a Democratic Socialists of America virtual organizing call for his campaign, where she urged “comrades” to back him for mayor.

The Democratic primary for the NYC mayoral race is scheduled for June 24.