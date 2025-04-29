How Qatar made itself crucial to Israel-Hamas hostage mediation – analysis

Throughout this crisis, Qatar protected Hamas leadership while maintaining the appearance of neutrality.

By Gregg Roman, Middle East Forum

Qatar executed a calculated strategy to position itself at the center of the Israel-Hamas hostage crisis. Evidence reveals a four-pronged operation that allowed Doha to control negotiations, manipulate public opinion, protect Hamas leadership, and portray itself as an indispensable mediator.

This strategy secured unprecedented Qatari influence over Israel, Hamas, hostage families, and American policy.

The first prong is Qatari lobbying in Washington to pressure Israel. According to U.S. federal disclosure records, Qatar spent over $6 billion lobbying the U.S. government and funding universities.

This investment bought access to lawmakers who then pressured Israel to accept Qatari mediation. The money created a perception of Qatar as a necessary partner despite its ongoing support for Hamas.

The second component targets the families of hostages. Politico revealed advisers to families of Israeli hostages received Qatari funding.

Jay Footlik, whose consulting firm ThirdCircle Inc. has been registered under FARA since 2019 and receives $40,000 per month from the Qatari Embassy, has met with hostage families in Washington and Israel to prepare them for meetings with Qatari officials.

Additionally, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which has advised many of the families, received significant funding from Qatar—including $900,000 in 2019, the same amount in 2020, and a final donation of $250,000 in early 2023.

The Center’s vice president Mickey Bergman, who is close to State Department hostage envoy Roger Carstens, has reportedly advised families not to criticize Qatar. This created a pressure point within Israel, as desperate families—some potentially unaware of these financial connections—demanded government concessions.

The third aspect involves Qatar’s longstanding relationship with Hamas. Qatar hosts Hamas political leadership in luxury Doha accommodations while funding the group with hundreds of millions of dollars.

When Israeli leaders criticized this arrangement, Qatari officials threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts.

As CNN reported, Qatar’s ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani claimed the country must maintain “open channels of communication” with Hamas. This relationship allows Qatar to control the terrorist organization’s access to international negotiations.

The fourth prong positions Qatar as the essential mediator with the United States. Qatar leveraged its role as Hamas’s host to convince American officials they represent the only viable channel to the terrorists. This gambit succeeded.

U.S. officials praised Qatar’s mediation efforts despite evidence of its duplicity and allowed Qatar unprecedented access to American policymakers to enhance its regional standing.

Simply put, Qatar created a closed system where it influenced all parties to the negotiation.

The consequences have been significant. Hostage families advised by consultants with hidden Qatari ties and U.S. officials influenced by Qatari-funded lobbying pushed Israel to accept terms favorable to Hamas.

This strategy hit obstacles in February 2025 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Qatar of failing to pressure Hamas effectively.

“Qatar hosts the Hamas leadership,” Netanyahu said. “It funds Hamas. It can certainly apply pressure on Hamas.” This rare public criticism threatened Qatar’s carefully constructed facade as an honest mediator.

The evidence suggests Qatar is a less-than-neutral arbiter and more strategic manipulator.

Qatar’s investment in U.S. universities and think tanks further shields it from criticism. Recipients of Qatari funding rarely question the country’s role in supporting Hamas or its manipulation of the hostage crisis. This creates an information environment favorable to Qatar’s interests.

The 18-month-long hostage crisis demonstrates how Qatar translates financial power into political influence.

By positioning itself at the intersection of terrorist organizations, hostage families, U.S. policymakers, and Israeli leadership, Qatar achieved disproportionate leverage over regional affairs.

Both Washington and Jerusalem must cease being played for fools by Doha. Nations claiming to mediate conflicts while simultaneously funding participants and manipulating information undermine peace.

The hostage situation reveals Qatar not as part of the solution but as an engineer of crisis. It is time for the United States and Israel to call out this manipulation and develop alternative approaches that bypass Qatar’s self-serving mediation.