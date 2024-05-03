Stanford Jewish students photograph anti-Israel protester wearing Hamas headband

Stanford University: ‘We have not been able to identify the individual but have forwarded the photo to the FBI.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Two Jewish students at Stanford University took a picture of an anti-Israel protester wearing a Hamas headband outside of the demonstrators’ encampment.

The green headband with white Arabic letters is identical to those worn by Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

As the photo went viral, the Jewish students spoke to Fox News Digital, but on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

“We were just in shock that somebody could be like that in the middle of our campus,” one of them said.

“I only went up to take the photo because I was there with my friend,” they continued.

“We thought about going up to him and saying something, but then we figured it wasn’t worth it and, if anything, it might just be dangerous,” they stated.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stanford University said, “We have received many expressions of concern about a photo circulating on social media of an individual on White Plaza who appeared to be wearing a green headband similar to those worn by members of Hamas.”

It continued, “We find this deeply disturbing, as Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the United States government. We have not been able to identify the individual but have forwarded the photo to the FBI.”

Stanford, like many university campuses in the United States, has been hit with anti-Israel demonstrations and an encampment has been set up in the White Plaza located on campus.

Just days after Hamas invaded Israel, murdered 1,200 Israelis, kidnapped 250, and raped and tortured many others, Stanford University students hung bedsheets outside of their windows with signs expressing support for Hamas.

On the sheets were written the words “the illusion of Israel is burning,” and slogans urging Hamas to defeat Israel “by any means necessary.”