NYPD reclaims city college, lowers terror flag, raises U.S. flag

NYPD officers remove Palestinian flag and replace the American flag at City College of NY. (Twitter Screenshot)

There are echoes here of the flag at Ground Zero and of the Star-Spangled Banner.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

#HAPPENINGNOW: An incredible scene and proud moment as we have assisted @CityCollegeNY in restoring order on campus, culminating in raising Old Glory once again on their campus flagpole. 🇺🇸@NYPDPC @NYPD1stDep @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/XZWFmvXcUs — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) May 1, 2024

I’ve written quite a bit since 9/11 about where I expected the growing battle between America and Islamic terrorists to go, but this is still a stunning moment.

There’s the NYPD reclaiming a portion of a New York City campus, lowering a terror flag and raising the American flag again.

This is literally a battle for our country being fought on college campuses between the NYPD and Islamic terrorists and their Marxist allies.

It’s all the more stunning in contrast to what’s going on in Los Angeles at UCLA.

UCLA UPDATE 🚨: Still ZERO law enforcement present, dozens of people needing medical assistance, and this man appears to be bleeding profusely in his right arm. Security ordered to stand down, no LAPD presence. A Jewish woman said multiple men assaulted her, no security help. pic.twitter.com/32pMZqtLCa — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) May 1, 2024

No one in the LAPD is talking in these terms. The LAPD is refusing to answer calls from people under attack by Hamas supporters.

As bad as Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD may be in some ways, they’re still fighting where most police forces in liberal cities have surrendered or switched sides.

We will remember moments like this in the years to come and they may well define the final outcome.