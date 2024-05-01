3 hostages to be released every 3 days according to new proposal – report

Israel will release a significant number of Palestinian prisoners, some of whom are high-security prisoners who have murdered Israelis.

The newest version of the hostage release deal yet to be approved by Hamas would require the release of three hostages every three days, beginning with female captives, in return for jailed Arab terrorists, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar.

In the first 40 days of the agreement, Israeli troops withdraw from some populated areas of the Gaza Strip and cease flying planes over the coastal enclave for at least 10 hours.

In addition, Gazans will be allowed to return to the northern part of the Strip.

Rather than release one hostage a day, Hamas will be required to free groups of three hostages every three days.

For every group of Israeli hostages freed, Israel will release 20 Palestinian prisoners, some of whom are high-security prisoners who have murdered Israelis.

Israel will also clear coastal areas and allow for the reconstruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including bakeries and hospitals.

On the 22nd day, male prisoners will be released, beginning with the elderly and those who are ill or injured.

In the second phase of the agreement which will last 42 days, a total ceasefire will be declared, Hamas will release the remaining hostages, including soldiers, and in exchange, Israel will release more Arab terrorists.

In the final stage, Gaza’s reconstruction will begin and Hamas will return the bodies of deceased Israelis to their families.

Hamas has torpedoed earlier proposals for hostage deals, demanding that Israel commit to a total ceasefire from the outset and fully withdrawal the IDF from the Gaza Strip.

However, the U.S. has been applying pressure on Hamas to take a seat at the negotiating table and to drop its two most contentious conditions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the blame will be completely on Hamas if it does not accept the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal now on the table.

At his meeting with President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem, Blinken said, “We’re determined to get a cease-fire that brings the hostages home, and to get it now. And the only reason that that wouldn’t be achieved is because of Hamas.”