WATCH: Columbia students at Hamas encampment demand ‘basic humanitarian aid’

I’m dying here… 😂😂😂😂 Columbia students who are encamping and protesting on campus are asking @Columbia to supply them with, wait for it, humanitarian aid.

Who raised these delusional kids, who are in NYC but think they’re in Mogadishu or Gaza?

pic.twitter.com/hxiWgXb7pb

— Ella Travels (Ella Kenan) (@EllaTravelsLove) April 30, 2024