WATCH: Donald Trump – 'Europe has opened its doors to jihad' May 3, 2024

He commented on Paris and London saying the great cities are unrecognizable and he'll never let it happen in America.

.@realDonaldTrump: "Europe has opened door to Jihad. London 🇬🇧 and Paris 🇫🇷 are no longer recognizable. I will never let it happen to United States of America 🇺🇲" pic.twitter.com/TxLYdOkeF3— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 3, 2024