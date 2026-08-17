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WATCH: Woman claims antisemitic tropes are just the truth

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A woman posted a video claiming that when Jews call something an antisemitic trope or blood libel, it’s just a deflection from the truth and that Jews actually do the things they call tropes, citing dual loyalty as an example.

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