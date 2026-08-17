WATCH: Woman claims antisemitic tropes are just the truth

A woman posted a video claiming that when Jews call something an antisemitic trope or blood libel, it’s just a deflection from the truth and that Jews actually do the things they call tropes, citing dual loyalty as an example.

This woman states that what Jews call antisemitic tropes are actually truths about us.

She goes on to give a single example of one Jewish person acting in a way she deems unacceptable.

Applying negative stereotypes to an entire group is the literal definition of bigotry.

You… pic.twitter.com/BYUpQjAXRU

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 16, 2026