WATCH: Illinois Islamic scholar urges Muslims to infiltrate all aspects of government

Illinois Islamic scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha urged Muslims across the United States to not only become prominent businessmen but also to obtain positions in government and other leadership roles to “change the world.”

Illinois Islamic Scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha: We Want Muslims in the Police, the Pentagon, the White House, the Senate – In Leadership Positions, So We Can Change the World pic.twitter.com/EYhUGao01n — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 16, 2026