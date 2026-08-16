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WATCH: Illinois Islamic scholar urges Muslims to infiltrate all aspects of government

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Illinois Islamic scholar Sheikh Kifah Mustapha urged Muslims across the United States to not only become prominent businessmen but also to obtain positions in government and other leadership roles to “change the world.”

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