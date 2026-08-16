WATCH: Israeli flags fly alongside southern Lebanese coastal road August 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-flags-fly-alongside-southern-lebanese-coastal-road/ Email Print Footage from southern Lebanon shows dozens of Israeli flags flying along the coastal highway between the cities of Naqoura and Tyre, showcasing the IDF’s continued presence in the area. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/VIDEO-2026-08-16-19-00-09.mp4 Israeli flagsLebanonTyre