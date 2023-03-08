‘Apartheid in action’: Tlaib slams IDF counterterrorism raid

“Mass Israeli violence is becoming an everyday occurrence for Palestinians in 2023. This is apartheid in action.”

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian-American lawmaker and pro-BDS activist Rashida Tlaib’s view of the IDF’s counterterrorism raid in Jenin Tuesday, during which the murderer of two Israeli brothers in Huwara was killed, appeared to differ from the official stance of the U.S. State Department.

The Michigan congresswoman reposted a tweet from pro-Palestinian news outlet IMEU on her Twitter account, which read, “Israeli soldiers have invaded the town of Jenin again, in broad daylight.”

The tweet continues by stating that troops “killed at least 6 Palestinians and prevented ambulances from accessing the wounded.”

The tweet does not disclose that the slain men were members of terror groups and that one of them was responsible for the murder of two Israeli brothers in Huwara last week.

“Mass Israeli violence is becoming an everyday occurrence for Palestinians in 2023. This is apartheid in action,” the post concludes.

“Israel, as we have made the point before, has the legitimate right to defend its people and its territory against all forms of aggression, including, of course, those from terrorist groups,” U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“And we’ve…seen far too many vivid illustrations of the terrorist threat that Israel faces, including in recent days,” he added, referring to an uptick in terror attacks that saw 13 Israelis killed in a month-long span.