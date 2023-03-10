Arab terrorist armed with knives and bombs shot dead after infiltrating into Israeli farm

Israeli soldiers next to the body of terrorist who threw bombs at Israeli farm in Samaria, March 10, 2023. (Igal Lahav/ Karnei Shomron Local Council)

Terrorist brandishing knives and throwing bombs while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’ is shot dead by Israeli farm owner.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist attack on an Israeli farm in Samaria was foiled Friday morning, hours after a shooting attack in Tel Aviv and a foiled terrorist bombing attack south of Jerusalem.

A terrorist armed with knives and ten improvised explosive devices arrived at the Dorot Illit area in Samaria early Friday morning, and infiltrated the Dorot Illit Farm, an IDF spokesperson said.

During the attack, the terrorist hurled two of his ten bombs and brandished a knife while shouting “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.

One of the two bombs detonated, the second failed to explode.

The owner of the farm spotted the terrorist and fired at him, fatally wounding the terrorist.

IDF forces were dispatched to the scene, and conducted searches for additional terrorists.

The Palestinian Authority identified the slain terrorist as 21-year-old Abd al-Karim Badi al-Sheikh, a resident of the village of Saniriya.

Overnight, the IDF carried out a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Border Police officers in the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Ni’lin in western Samaria.

Israeli security personnel mapped out the home of Mutaz Salah al-Khawaja, the 23-year-old terrorist who was shot and killed after opening fire on Israeli pedestrians outside of a restaurant on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv Thursday night.

The IDF said that two members of the terrorist’s family were detained and transferred to ISA (Shin Bet) for further questioning.

During the operation, terrorists hurled multiple bombs and dozens of Molotov cocktails and rocks at the Israeli forces, who responded with live fire. At least one terrorist was shot and wounded.

IDF forces also operated in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Tulkarem overnight as part of an arrest operation.

Terrorists opened fire on an army jeep during the operation, and hurled bombs at IDF soldiers.

Later, terrorists carried a drive-by shooting attack on the IDF force in Tulkarem.

No Israeli personnel were wounded during the operations in Ni’lin or Tulkarem.