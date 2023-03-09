Hamas terrorist shoots 3 Israelis in Tel Aviv, 1 critically

Israeli police officers run upstairs as they search for a Palestinian terrorist in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, which wounded three people Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Police officers shot and killed the terrorist at the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

Three people were shot and wounded, one critically, in a Palestinian terror attack in downtown Tel Aviv on Thursday night.

The terrorist, identified as a 23-year-old member of Hamas, opened fire at people sitting outside a cafe on the corner of Dizengoff Street and Ben Gurion Street, police said. He was shot and killed by security forces at the scene. The terrorist was known to the police and had previously served time in an Israeli prison for owning illegal weapons.

The three victims were taken to Ichilov Hospital, one critical condition, and the other two in serious condition, Magen David Adom said.

“I saw a terrorist and I hid,” an eyewitness told the Ynet news site. “I saw policemen running towards the corner of the building. A firefight broke out between them. He came and they neutralized him.”

The shooting came amid ongoing protests against the government’s plans for judicial reform. Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai called on anti-government protesters to leave the area to security forces to do their jobs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu broadcast a brief message from an official visit to Rome.

“There has been another terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv tonight. We send, first of all, our hopes and our wishes for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and we strengthen the security forces and the police who are fighting terrorists this night and every night,” he said.

“We will continue to build our nation and deepen our roots, and to build our common future as brothers and sisters.”

Hamas released a statement calling the attack a “a natural response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in [Judea and Samaria] and Jenin.”