Arab world slams Israel for Nablus anti-terror raid

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend a funeral of Palestinians who died during an IDF raid in Nablus, February 22, 2023. (Flash90/Nasser Ishtayeh)

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan release statements condemning Israeli raid in Nablus, fail to mention the targets were terrorists or that troops were attacked during the arrest mission.

By World Israel News Staff

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt released statements on Wednesday condemning Israel for an anti-terror raid in Nablus (Shechem) that left 11 people dead, most of them members of the Lion’s Den terror group, and some 100 injured.

Qatar, a major financier of the Gaza-based terror group Hamas, released a blistering statement calling the raid a “an extension of the… continuous and systematic crimes against the Palestinian people and a flagrant violation of the resolutions of international legitimacy.”

The statement continued that the Qatari Foreign Ministry “warns of an explosive situation in the Palestinian territories as a result of the Israeli escalation. It urges the international community to take prompt action to stop the Israeli attacks, provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry “reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of the severe violations of international law carried out by Israeli forces.”

The statement added that the Gulf Kingdom “called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the occupation, stop the escalation and Israeli aggression, and provide civilians with the necessary protection.”

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry “condemned the continued Israeli raids and repeated attacks on occupied Palestinian cities, the latest of which were acts of aggression in Nablus earlier in the day.”

“Egypt is greatly concerned about the continued and dangerous escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories,” read a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

Notably, Israel’s Abraham Accords ally the United Arab Emirates took a softer tone in its statement about the Nablus raid.

The UAE Foreign Ministry “stressed the importance of supporting all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East.”

Morocco and Bahrain, countries that also signed the Abraham Accords, did not release public statements regarding the raid.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday that the US “is extremely concerned by the levels of violence in Israel and the West Bank,” adding that “we wish a speedy recovery to those injured and our hearts go out to the families of the innocent bystanders who were killed today.”