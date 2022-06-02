Bnei Brak terrorist’s home demolished, 2 Palestinians killed in nearby gun battles with IDF

House demolition of the Bnei Brak terrorist in Ya'abad, near Jenin (Telegram)

IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed five people while rampaging through Tel Aviv suburb with M-16.

By World Israel News Staff

The family home of the terrorist who perpetrated a terror attack in Bnei Brak in March that left five people dead was demolished overnight Wednesday in the town of Ya’abad, near Jenin.

The terrorist, Diaa Hamarsheh, was killed by an Israeli police officer after rampaging through the Tel Aviv suburb with an M-16.

Harmarsheh’s father was arrested during the demolition, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Social media footage from late Wednesday evening showed large numbers of army jeeps and armored vehicles entering the town for the demolition.

In another video from the town, local mosques can be heard broadcasting a message that the Israeli army had entered the area. An unknown speaker urges young men to take to the streets and clash with the troops.

“IDF forces have entered Ya’abad to carry out security operations. Your children’s lives are your responsibility and parents should keep them from confronting the soldiers,” read an Arabic language text message, which residents of the town claimed on social media to have received late on Wednesday evening.

One Palestinian from the town was killed in a firefight with IDF troops who had entered the area in order to secure the demolition.

“Hundreds of rioters threw stones, set fire to tires and threw Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces,” the IDF said.

The army added that troops initially used non-lethal crowd dispersal methods, but Arab gunmen began firing at troops. Soldiers returned fire and hit several armed rioters.

On Thursday morning, Hamas claimed that one of the men who was killed, Bilal Kabha, 24, was an operative for the organization.

Also in the early hours of Thursday morning, another Palestinian man was killed during clashes with the IDF. He was identified as Ayman Muhaisen, 29. Troops had entered Dheisheh, near Bethlehem, in order to carry out arrest raids.

“During the operation, suspects hurled explosives and threw stones at the forces, who responded with gunfire. Hits were identified,” the IDF said.