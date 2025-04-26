Border Police commando and IDF officer killed fighting terrorists

The names of the fallen fighters have been released: Capt. Ido Voloch from Jerusalem and Sergeant Neta Yitzhak Kahane.

By JNS and World Israel News Staff

A Border Police sergeant and an Israel Defense Forces Armored Corps officer were killed on Friday during fierce clashes with terrorists in the Shijaiyah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, the IDF announced on Saturday.

One of the slain men was Capt. Ido Voloch from Jerusalem. He was an Armored Corps platoon commander in the 46th Battalion of the 401st “Iron Trails” Brigade.

Sergeant Neta Yitzhak Kahane was an undercover Border Police commando.

“Israel Police bows its head and mourns the courageous fighter who died defending the security of the State of Israel and its citizens,” a police statement read.

Kahane served in the IDF’s Givati Brigade starting in 2023 and was transferred to the Border Police. After completing a training course, he served in the Yamas undercover anti-terror unit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement, “My wife Sara and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the Yamas fighter Sgt. Neta Yitzhak Kahane and the IDF soldier, Cpt. Ido Voloch, who fell in battle in Gaza for the security of the State of Israel and its citizens. We all pray for the health and recovery of the injured fighters.”

“The entire nation of Israel mourns with their families, and we give tribute to Neta and Ido. May their memory be a blessing and may they remain forever in our hearts.”

On Thursday, Master Sgt. (res.) Asaf Cafri, 26, a tank driver in the 14th Armored Brigade’s 79th Battalion, was killed fighting in Gaza. In the same incident in the northern Strip, a fellow reservist of the 79th Battalion and an officer in the Yahalom special forces engineering unit sustained serious wounds.

Eight hundred fifty Israeli soldiers have been killed since Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist invasion, including 412 during the ground campaign in the Gaza Strip.