Canadian Jewish group blasts country’s anti-Israel UN vote: ‘It stains Canada’s reputation’

By World Israel News Staff

B’nai Brith Canada registered its outraged that Canada maintained its vote in favor of an anti-Israel resolution at the U.N.

The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday in favor of a resolution regarding Palestinian self-determination and condemning anti-terror measures in Israel.

The resolution has been broadly criticized by the Jewish community as unfairly anti-Israel in nature. Canada was one of the 167 countries to support the North Korean-sponsored resolution.

“This vote reflects poorly on Canada’s record as a defender of democracy and justice. It stains Canada’s reputation,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

“Just last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured the Jewish community that Canada would ‘always defend Israel’s right to live in security.’ Voting for this resolution is not in line with that commitment.”

B’nai Brith wrote to Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland requesting that Canada not allow Israel to be unfairly targeted at the U.N.

“B’nai Brith rejects the contention that settlements are the core issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In our view, the core issue remains the rejection by Palestinian leaders and their supporters of Israel’s right to exist – and of the Jewish people’s legal right to sovereignty in their ancient homeland,” the group said in a statement.

“We remain opposed to Palestinian attempts to internationalize the conflict, which have never achieved a positive result. Indeed, such attempts have been an end-run around bilateral talks,” said Brian Herman, B’nai Brith Canada’s Director of Government Relations.

“Rather than strengthening the peace process, this resolution will embolden hard-liners who refuse to recognize Israel’s right to exist and to engage Israel in a meaningful way through negotiations.”

B’nai Brith called on the international community to end the “unconscionable practice” of rewarding terrorists and their families.