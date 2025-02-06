Columbia encampment leaders sue school for ‘psychological harm’—and tap professional anarchist who stormed campus building as their rep

Members of the New York Police Department strategic response team load arrested protesters from Columbia University onto a bus, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julius Motal)

By Jessica Schwalb, The Washington Free Beacon

Three Columbia University encampment leaders are suing the school, alleging that its disciplinary actions against them caused “severe emotional and psychological harm.”

One of their attorneys is James Carlson, a professional anarchist who stormed Hamilton Hall last spring and clashed with a facilities worker.

Graduate students Aidan Parisi, Brandon Murphy, and Catherine Curran-Groome filed the suit on Monday.

They seek “damage and other relief” from Columbia, alleging that the school’s decision to suspend them and remove them from campus brought “severe emotional and psychological harm, including anxiety, depression, and trauma for which they are each seeking treatment.”

Their attorney, Carlson, accused Columbia of “repeatedly siccing the police on the plaintiffs to violently arrest them for peaceful protest” and of going “far out of its way to unjustly punish and silence these students.”

Carlson, however, was a driving force behind violent anti-Israel activism on campus, having joined the group of Columbia students who stormed and occupied Hamilton Hall in April 2024.

Inside the building, he clashed with a 45-year-old custodian, who spoke of getting “swarmed by an angry mob with rope and duct tape and masks and gloves.”

Parisi and Curran-Groome themselves guarded the perimeter of the illegal encampment they organized on Columbia’s lawn, at times forcefully expelling students who attempted to enter what they called an “anti-Zionist space,” video footage reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon shows.

The lawsuit—and Carlson’s role in it—reflects the professional support student radicals at Columbia enjoy as they engage in illegal demonstrations.

Carlson, the son of the late prominent advertising executives Richard Tarlow and Sandy Carlson Tarlow, purchased a $2.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn’s Park Slope in 2019 and lists its address on his active New York attorney registration.

Though a felony conviction would lead to Carlson’s disbarment, the Manhattan district attorney’s office reduced Carlson’s charge from felony burglary to misdemeanor criminal trespassing last year, meaning Carlson faces little risk of losing his law license, the Free Beacon reported.

The suit also attempts to use Columbia’s lax disciplinary approach against the school.

While most student protesters at Columbia—including those who stormed Hamilton Hall—returned to class in good standing last year, Parisi, Murphy, and Curran-Groome remain suspended. As a result, their suit says Columbia “singled out the plaintiffs for unwarranted scrutiny and harassment.”

In their suit, Parisi, Murphy, and Curran-Groome accuse Columbia of “negligent infliction of emotional distress,” arguing that the school pursued disciplinary action against them “with the presumption that the plaintiffs would be suspended or expelled, evicted without notice, lose their healthcare, meal plans, and other benefits, get doxed, threatened, and assaulted, and suffer widespread and compounding harms to their careers, livelihoods, reputations, family relationships, and mental health.”

At the same time, the suit openly discusses the students’ participation in the illegal encampment that plagued Columbia’s campus last spring as well as the “Palestinian Resistance 101” event that saw a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror organization advocate for violence against Jews.

As the encampment unfolded, Parisi emerged as one of its public faces, routinely posting photos and videos that showed him leading student radicals in chants like, “Columbia, we see you, you imprison children too.”

Those posts came after Columbia suspended him and ordered him to leave campus, an order Parisi defied.

The suit nonetheless accuses a Columbia professor, Shai Davidai, of “doxxing” Parisi by sharing a Free Beacon article on the student’s suspension.

The article, according to the suit, intended to invite “harm and harassment” to Parisi by including his “social media and student status at the Columbia School of Social Work.”

Parisi’s X account remains public, and the student gave on-the-record interviews to media outlets like CBS News and the New York Times about his suspension.

The Times identified Parisi as “a suspended student from the School of Social Work.” It also noted that Parisi was “still fighting his eviction” from campus housing because it “would mean finding housing that would accept his emotional support rabbit.”