Comparing Trump to Hitler is an ‘insult’ to Jews, says NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York’s Democratic mayor tussles with hosts of The View over the incendiary political rhetoric on the Left likening President-elect Donald Trump to Hitler and Fascists of the 1930s.

By World Israel News Staff

New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged fellow Democrats last week to tone down their rhetoric and protested attempts to compare former President and President-elect Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and to members of fascist movements of the 1930s and 1940s.

Adams, who is currently under indictment for bribery and campaign finance violations, appeared on ABC‘s “The View” Friday to call for more bipartisan cooperation and less incendiary political rhetoric.

In particular, Adams took aim at extreme denunciations of Trump on the Left.

Questioned co-host Sunny Hostin regarding allegations that his recent public statements rejecting comparisons between Trump and World War II-era fascists were motivated by a desire to secure a presidential pardon from the incoming president.

Ahead of the November election, Adams criticized Vice President Kamala Harris after she responded to the question of whether she considered Trump to be a fascist.

“Yes, I do,” Harris said.

“I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist. My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like,” Adams said in late October.

Speaking with The View Friday, Adams doubled down on his denial of wrong-doing, while castigating attempts to compare political rivals to Nazi leaders.

“We reached a point in this country where we no longer want to engage in conversation. They were even calling him Hitler,” Adams lamented.

“That was an insult to the millions of Jews and others who died — we know what Hitler did and what I said to our country when I’m on the streets talking to my young people who are protesting on college campuses [with] Hamas signs and calling for the destruction of groups, I said we have to bring down this rhetoric,” he said.

“We have to start engaging in conversation. You know Obama said it right and I agreed. This is not the divided states, this is the United States. We are the greatest country on the globe and people are watching us name-calling.”