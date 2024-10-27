NYC Mayor criticizes Kamala Harris: ‘Trump is not a fascist’

Mayor Adams: ‘I don’t think it’s fitting for anyone to say that a former president is equal to being Hitler.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams criticized Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ statement that former President Donald Trump, her opponent in the 2024 presidential election, is a fascist.

The Mayor was spotted outside of a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden, and when asked about Harris’s remarks, he said, “I have heard those terms hurled at me by some political leaders in the city, using terms like Hitler and fascist. My answer is no, I know what Hitler has done, and I know what a fascist regime looks like.”

Mayor Adams continued that candidates and the public should temper their rhetoric without trampling on free speech.

“As I called over and over again, the level of conversation, we can all dial down the temperature. I’ve heard people say that the former president should not be able to have a rally in Madison Square Garden, I strongly disagree. This is America, this is New York, and I think it’s important that we allow individuals to exercise their right to get their message clear to New Yorkers.”

Adams added, “I don’t think it’s fitting for anyone to say that a former president is equal to being Hitler.”

The Mayor indicated that calling Donald Trump a fascist is trivializing the actual Nazi threat during the Holocaust and rising antisemitism.

“This is the city with the largest Jewish population, antisemitism is on the rise nationally, we need to do everything to push back on the level of antisemitic tone and antisemitic issues that we’re dealing with,” he said.

Last week, when asked if she thought Trump was a fascist, Kamala Harris said, “Yes I do.”

Elsewhere, she said that, if elected, Trump would be “a president who admires dictators and is a fascist.”

In a campaign ad for Donald Trump, a 94-year-old Auschwitz survivor , Jerry Wartski, said, “Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old. He murdered my parents and most of my family.”

“I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes. For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States,” Wartski continues.

“I know President Trump, and he would never say this. And Kamala Harris knows it. She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.”