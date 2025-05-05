Crippled Gaza aid ship may have been cover for Iranian arms smuggling to Lebanon

The Conscience, a ship allegedly bringing aid to Gaza that was damaged off the coast of Malta Friday, May 2, 2025, in an explosion the ship organizers are attributing to Israeli drone strikes. (Sea-Watch.org)

Another theory under investigation is that the activists were attempting to bring weapons, not aid, to Hamas.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Maltese authorities are investigating several theories about the Gaza-bound ship that was halted outside their country’s waters Thursday night when two explosions damaged its motor, including that it was being used as a diversion by Iran, Ynet reported Monday.

A senior Maltese security official told Ynet that they were not ruling out the idea raised on several platforms that the Islamic Republic had wanted all eyes on the Conscience while it tried to slip a nearby cargo ship full of weapons and ammunition to Lebanon.

Its main proxy terror organization, Hezbollah, is in dire straits there after Israel destroyed a large part of its command structure, best-trained corps and missile cache, and pushed it beyond easy striking range last year in a series of strikes that ended in a ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

The Lebanese government has since begun to rein Hezbollah in after decades of it acting with impunity, promoting Iranian interests over Lebanese security and interests.

While the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the ship, claimed without providing proof that Israeli drones had struck it twice, disabling it, in order to stop it from bringing food and medicine to the Gaza Strip, the official said that it was also possible that those on board had set the explosives themselves.

“We’re dealing with a situation where much remains unclear,” the official told the Israeli outlet. “The Maltese government is holding intense discussions on the matter, and we’re examining every possible lead.”

The activists are refusing to allow Maltese authorities to examine the ship at sea.

“Prime Minister Robert Abela offered those on board the vessel to send a team to assess the damage and even proposed covering all repair costs so the ship could resume its journey to Gaza,” government spokesperson Edward Montebello said. “However, the people on the vessel rejected the offer outright.”

Although Malta is pro-Palestinian, Abela rebuffed the NGO’s demand to permit the ship to enter a port to effect repairs, saying that until the activists allowed his police to examine the cargo to ensure that it was only carrying humanitarian aid, his country’s security interests came first.

According to intelligence blog Intelli Times, before reaching Malta, where 30 anti-Israel activists were going to come on board, the ship had been seen at ports in Tunisia and Libya.

As these are not countries that leap to mind as aid centers, it would be natural to have suspicions about what may have been taken on board there to help Hamas in its war against Israel, if the ship managed to reach its intended destination.

Israel has not commented on the accusations being levelled against it.

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Thameen Al-Kheetan called Sunday for an “independent, impartial, and effective investigation by competent authorities into the incident leading to apparent fire on board the vessel and a distress call in international waters, with a view to ensuring accountability.”