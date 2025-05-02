WATCH: Gaza-bound ‘Freedom Flotilla’ hit by two drone strikes, Israel accused

A Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was struck by two drone attacks off the coast of Malta, and while Israel has not claimed responsibility, anti-Israel activists have accused the IDF of orchestrating the strike.

A Gaza "Freedom Flotilla" says it was attacked by an Israeli drone off the coast of Malta overnight. The ship, which planned to "break the Israeli blockade" and reach Gaza, was attacked last night near midnight in international waters, 10 miles off the coast of Malta. Following… pic.twitter.com/acFgmQhRq0 — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 2, 2025