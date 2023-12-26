Deadly Gaza fungus kills IDF soldier

A wounded Israeli soldier is carried into Soroka hospital in the southern city of Beersheba on December 24, 2014, Palestinians opened fire on an Israeli patrol late Wednesday morning along the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF said. The patrol was operating on the Israeli side of the border near Kibbutz Kissufim when it came under sniper and machine gun fire. (Flash90)

By JNS

An Israeli soldier has died after being infected by a dangerous type of fungus found in the soil of the Gaza Strip, Kan reported on Tuesday.

The soldier was transported to Assuta Ashdod Medical Center two weeks ago, suffering from serious limb wounds infected by the fungus. The medical staff attempted every treatment possible, including experimental treatments from abroad, and brought in experts, but the fungus proved resistant and eventually overtook his organs, resulting in his death.

לפני שבועיים נפטר לוחם צה"ל שנפצע קשה לאחר שנדבק מפטריה מסוכנת הנמצאת באדמת הרצועה. האיגוד למחלות זיהומיות יקיים דיון חירום על הפטריות המסכנות את חיילי צה"ל בעזה | @kettydor עם הפרטים#חדשותהערב pic.twitter.com/DtHQnoQYNO — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 25, 2023

There are around 10 other soldiers who have been infected with the deadly strain in Gaza, according to Professor Galia Rahav, chairperson of the Infectious Diseases Association and former director of the Infectious Diseases Unit at Sheba Hospital.

Rahav told Kan that these fungi were not seen in previous wars in the Gaza Strip and that the source may have been soil contaminated by sewage. It is unknown whether there is a connection to Hamas’s tunnel network, and the matter is under investigation.

The Infectious Diseases Association will hold an emergency discussion on the fungus along with Israel Defense Forces epidemiology experts.