Every country except Israel voted against America at the UN

It’s a truly disgraceful showing.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The annual UN resolution disapproving of the Cuba embargo came up. And the entire world, or nearly all of it, took a firm stand in favor of mandatory trade with a brutal Communist tyranny.

The UN General Assembly voted 187 – 2 in favor of its pro-Communist resolution urging the “necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba,”

The 2 were America and Israel. (Moldova, for some reason, abstained.)

Every other country, our allies in Europe, even seemingly Ukraine, voted against America.

Making it likely even more disgraceful is that the Marshall Islands and Micronesia voted against America and since they tend to vote in lockstep with us, that suggests that the White House was covertly in favor of the UN resolution, but didn’t want to make a show of voting for it or even abstaining, as was the case with Obama, during an election year.