Gal Gadot faces death threats after co-star’s anti-Israel tweet

The Israeli actress received security detail amid surge in death threats immediately after her ‘Snow White’ costar Rachel Zegler called to ‘Free Palestine.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot has been under the protection of bodyguards since last summer, following a surge in death threats after “Snow White” costar Rachel Zegler posted an anti-Israel message on social media.

According to an article published by Variety on Tuesday, media giant Disney assigned a security detail to the 39-year-old Gadot last August, following a spike in threats on the actress’ life.

The surge in death threats came immediately after Zegler took to her social media accounts to promote “Snow White,” following the release of a trailer video.

“I love you all so much! thank you for the love and the 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind,” Zegler tweeted.

In a follow up post, however, Zegler called to “free Palestine.”

“And always remember, free palestine.”

Zegler’s comments, widely perceived as an attempt to distance herself and the film from Gadot – who served in the IDF – stunned Disney executives, Variety reported, who were aghast that the star of an upcoming major budget production had weighed in on the contentious Israeli-Arab conflict in the midst of promoting her film.

The film’s producer, Marc Platt, reportedly flew to New York to urge Zegler to walk back her comments.

However, the 23-year-old actress refused to delete her post.

Zegler’s comments caused a rift between her and Gadot, who immediately after the social media posts was inundated with death threats, according to Tuesday’s report.

“She [Zegler] didn’t understand the consequences of her actions as far as they affected the movie, Gal, and everyone else,” a source involved in the film’s production told Variety.

Zegler again sparked controversy with her social media posts in November, when she lamented President Donald Trump’s election victory, cursing both Trump and his supporters.

“F*** Donald Trump; may his supporters never know peace.”

The film, which debuted last week to lackluster reviews, took in just $42.2 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend – including Thursday previews – below not only the initial projections of $63-70 million but even the adjusted projections of $45 to 55 million.

On Monday, the film took in just $2.5 million in the U.S., raising its box office total to $44.7 million domestic amd $88.6 million international, against an estimated budget of $270 million.

The film has faced some organized calls for boycotts in Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, Lebanon, Tunisia, and Egypt, with groups behind the boycott call citing Gadot’s IDF service.