Gal Gadot joins Israeli President Herzog’s ‘Voice of the People’ initiative to promote Jewish unity

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Israeli actress Gal Gadot will take part in a virtual event on Sunday that will mark the launch of Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s global initiative “Voice of the People.”

The initiative is a global Jewish council that aims to build “a stronger, resilient Jewish community that will inspire and impact future generations.”

It hopes to unite Jews from around the world and have them work together on addressing challenges affecting Jewish people worldwide.

Herzog announced the initiative in August, and it is being lead by The President’s House as well as the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel, and philanthropic supporters.

The virtual event on Sunday will feature a live conversation between Herzog and Gadot, who will talk about Jewish pride and perseverance, according to Jewish News.

The online event will also include a conversation between journalist Tamar Ish-Shalom and Daniel Lifshitz, who is the grandson of released Hamas hostage Yocheved Lifshitz, and Oded Lifshitz, who has remained in Hamas captivity since Oct. 7.

There will also be a musical performance by Michal Greenglick, the sister of the late IDF soldier Shaul Greenglick.

He was killed fighting Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip in December 2023 mere weeks after auditioning for the Israeli television singing competition “The Next Star.”

“Our Jewish culture is one that celebrates the living vitality of discourse,” said Herzog.

“It is our responsibility to deepen the conversation between us — to come together and have honest discussions about vital issues facing the Jewish people. To develop the next generation of committed Jewish leaders, who will bring their gifts and their talents to preserving our precious peoplehood.”

The “Voice of the People” initiative has 150 members — 50 from Israel, 50 from the United States and Canada, and 50 from around the world. The members are selected for a two-year term. The initiative also has 10 fellows as well as appointed mentors.