Hamas may halt ghoulish ceremonies to secure prisoner releases

The stage used by Hamas to display the coffins of four Israeli hostages. (X Screenshot)

Hamas may commit to quiet releases of slain hostages, after Israel indefinitely delays the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas is considering accepting a commitment to transferring the bodies of slain hostages without public ceremonies, in order to advance the release of some 600 terrorists from Israeli prisons.

On Saturday, Hamas released five Israeli hostages with a public ceremony, parading the frail-looking hostages in front of a cheering crowd and forcing one of the captives to kiss a terrorist on the head.

A sixth hostage – a Bedouin-Israeli – was handed over to the Red Cross without fanfare.

In an act of psychological warfare, Hamas published a video showing that it had forced two living hostages to watch the release ceremony of their friends.

The hostages were then forced to beg for their freedom on camera.

Hours later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel was indefinitely delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners until Hamas pledges to stop holding release ceremonies.

Last week, when Hamas returned the bodies of the Bibas family – who were brutally murdered by their captors – the terror group wrote disparaging messages on their caskets, outraging the Israeli public.

This Thursday, Hamas is expected to return the bodies of four slain hostages, but it’s unclear if the transfer will take place, as Israel still has not released hundreds of security prisoners who were set for release last Saturday.

According to reports from Hebrew-language outlets, Hamas’ senior leadership are considering committing to transferring the bodies of two slain hostages without a public ceremony, which would advance the release of prisoners who were expected to be released last Saturday.

Hamas may transfer the bodies of two of the slain hostages to Egypt as early as today. Once the bodies are positively identified, Israel will immediately release the Palestinian prisoners, according to a report from Ynet.

The current phase of the ceasefire is set to end on March 2nd.

President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday in order to broker an extension of the deal, or to facilitate agreements around the second stage of the ceasefire.