Hamas rep in Tehran claims Muslims are united against Trump plan

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Jan. 28, 2020, to announce the Trump administration's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (AP/Alex Brandon)

Despite criticism leveled on an organizational level in the Arab world, individual countries have voiced support.

By World Israel News Staff

Khaled al-Qaddumi, who serves as the representative of the Hamas terror group in Tehran, claims that the Trump administration’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians has “united Muslims throughout the world” against the American proposal, reports Mehr, an Iranian news agency.

U.S. President Donald Trump “believes in attaining victory in the region but all his malicious objectives were doomed to failure,” said the Hamas representative, as cited by Mehr.

The news agency says that al-Qaddumi was speaking at a conference entitled “School of Resistance,” taking place in Qom province.

He argued that the unity within the Islamic world against the American plan has manifested itself “in regional and international arenas.”

While the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have spoken out against the plan, Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas was unsuccessful this week in garnering sufficient support for a UN Security Council resolution against the plan, even after the proposed draft was reportedly watered down to exclude condemnation of the U.S.

In addition, despite the criticism leveled on an organizational level within the Arab and Muslim world, individual countries have voiced support for Trump’s efforts.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that the country “appreciates the continued efforts” the American administration is making to end the conflict. Saudi Arabia and Qatar also expressed appreciation.

In a public expression of solidarity, the ambassadors of Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain in Washington attended the plan’s official roll-out in the East Room of the White House on January 28. UAE envoy Yousef al-Otaiba said later that the proposal “offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a U.S.-led international framework.”