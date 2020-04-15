Hezbollah accuses Israel of drone strike in Syria

Hezbollah claimed an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a vehicle in Syria carrying two members of the Lebanon-based terror group.

By Associated Press

Two missiles from an Israeli drone targeted a four-wheel-drive vehicle carrying two members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Wednesday near the Syria-Lebanon border, but neither person was hurt, a member of the terror group said.

The Hezbollah official said one missile blew up near the vehicle as it traveled in rural Damascus near a border crossing with Lebanon. The second missile hit after the driver managed to get out of the vehicle. The Hezbollah official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. He didn’t identify the passengers but said no one was hurt.

The border crossing is officially closed, except for commercial transit, as part of the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Syria state media also reported the attack.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which rarely confirms individual attacks targeting Iranian and allied forces inside Syria.

The drone attack near the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing came a week after Israel’s military released a video showing Syrian officers and Hezbollah members working together on the Syrian side of the border with Israeli, in the Golan Heights. Israel has warned for years about Iran and Hezbollah’s “entrenchment” in southern Syria close to Israel.

There have been several drone attacks near the Golan Heights in recent months targeting Syrians working with Hezbollah, according to Syrian opposition activists.