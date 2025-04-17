Hostage’s brother appears on Al Jazeera, begs Hamas to share info on captive’s condition

Moshe Or, brother of Israeli hostage Avinatan Or, in a video message broadcast by Al Jazeera, April 16, 2025. (Screenshot)

By World Israel News Staff

The brother of an Israeli man held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists since October 7, 2023, appeared on the Qatari-owned media outlet Al Jazeera on Wednesday in an appeal to Hamas leaders to provide information regarding his brother’s condition and to reach a new ceasefire deal facilitating the release of the remaining hostages.

Moshe Or, the brother of Avinatan Or, was not directly interviewed by Al Jazeera – which is banned by Israeli law from operating in the Jewish state – instead submitting a video statement in Hebrew directed at the leaders of Hamas, whose primary patron is the Qatari government.

Al Jazeera, which is not an official government mouthpiece, is closely tied to the Qatari royal family and has been financially linked to the Qatari government.

In his video statement, Or urged Hamas to provide information regarding Avinatan’s condition.

“We are looking for any information about him or his condition,” Or said. “Even to receive from him any information or a message.”

Or also called on the Hamas leadership to reach a new ceasefire deal that would include the release of the remaining 59 hostages, of whom 24 are believed by Israeli intelligence to still be alive.

“I appeal to Hamas. You have released most of the hostages, and things went well,” Or continued. “Come on, let’s do one deal for everyone and finish things.”

Avinatan Or was taken captive at the Nova music festival outside of Re’im on October 7, along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani.

While Argamani was rescued by Israeli security forces in a special operations mission on June 8, 2024, Or was held in a separate location and has not been located.