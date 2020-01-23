‘I cannot say we have learned from history,’ says German president at Holocaust event

Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivered a sobering message about the current resurgence of anti-Semitism in Germany during an event in Jerusalem commemorating the liberation of Auschwitz.

By Associated Press

At the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Thursday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his “deepest sorrow” for the Holocaust while warning that the “spirits of evil” are re-emerging in the form of modern anti-Semitism.

“I wish I could say that we Germans have learnt from history once and for all. But I cannot say that when hatred is spreading,” he added.

Steinmeier’s comments were designed to communicate deep remorse on behalf of his country for the killing of 6 million Jews during World War II, as he addressed a Holocaust forum in Jerusalem attended by world leaders on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

He opened and closed his speech by reciting prayers in Hebrew.

“The spirits of evil are emerging in a new guise, presenting their anti-Semitic, racist, authoritarian thinking as an answer for the future, a new solution to the problems of our age,” said Steinmeier.

Dozens of world leaders joined Steinmeier in addressing the World Holocaust Forum on Thusday, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence were gathered to remember the Nazi genocide.