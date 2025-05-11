ICC prosecutor raped female lawyer before Israeli warrants: WSJ

A Malaysian lawyer accuses ICC’s Karim Khan of multiple sexual assaults, including rape.

By World Israel News Staff

The International Criminal Court prosecutor who issued arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in the Gaza Strip repeatedly sexually assaulted a female colleague, culminating in a rape, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

British attorney Karim Khan was said to have raped his colleague – identified only as a lawyer in her 30s from Malaysia – just a few months before ordering the warrants.

Testimony from the complainant, reviewed by the Wall Street Journal, indicated that the assaults took place over the course of several months, during ICC work trips.

Khan had “sexually touched” the attorney multiple times, she said, before the alleged rape occurred in December 2023.

The complainant said that Khan had called her to his room at the Millennium Hilton Hotel in New York City, claiming the visit was about work-related matters.

The woman said she “attempted to leave the room several times, but [Khan] took her hand and eventually pulled her to the bed,” according to her testimony in an internal ICC probe.

“Then he pulled off her pants and forced sexual intercourse,” the Journal reported.

Speaking to the ICC investigative committee, the complainant said that she had feared retaliation from Khan and from ICC officials for speaking out about his actions.

She reported the allegations to her superiors only two weeks before Khan issued the warrants, which were levied against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Khan allegedly told the complainant that sexual assault accusations could derail the warrants and “delay justice” for Palestinian “victims,” she recalled him as telling her.

In a media statement made through his attorneys, Khan said it was “categorically untrue that he has engaged in sexual misconduct of any kind.”

Khan’s brother, Imran, is a former MP whose political career in disgrace and a prison sentence, after he was convicted of sexual assault.