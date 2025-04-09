IDF, Defense Ministry to recognize civilian heroes of Oct. 7 April 9, 2025Israeli soldiers patrol a main road near the southern Israeli city of Sderot, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90IDF, Defense Ministry to recognize civilian heroes of Oct. 7 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/idf-defense-ministry-to-recognize-civilian-heroes-of-oct-7/ Email Print As part of the tribute, military personnel will be present at the funerals of these individuals, and their gravestones will be allowed to feature a special plaque with the national symbol.By JNSThe Israel Defense Forces and Israeli Defense Ministry, working alongside the National Insurance Institute, announced plans on Wednesday to formally acknowledge civilians’ courage during the Hamas invasion of Oct. 7, 2025.According to the announcement, the recognition will extend to individuals who actively defended others during the assault, civilians who were held hostage and killed in Gaza.Also, members of the security forces who were off duty, but lost their lives in related terror incidents during the conflict.As part of the tribute, military personnel will be present at the funerals of these individuals, and their gravestones will be allowed to feature a special plaque with the national symbol, acknowledging their exceptional status. Defense MinistryIDFOct 7th