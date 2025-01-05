IDF soldier, survivor of Oct 7th massacre, flees Brazil ahead of war crimes probe

Israeli man targeted in war crimes probe in Brazil manages to flee the country prior to opening of criminal investigation.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Israeli tourist who has been targeted by a war crimes probe while visiting Brazil has managed to leave the country before the formal opening of the investigation, crossing the border to ensure he avoids detention abroad, Brazilian media outlets reported over the weekend.

On Friday, the Federal Court for Brazil’s Federal District ordered police to launch an investigation into war crimes allegations against an Israeli tourist visiting the country on a tourist visa, over his actions in the Gaza Strip as an IDF soldier.

The probe was initiated in response to a petition by the Hind Rajab Foundation, an anti-Israel Brussels-based organization which lobbies foreign governments and law enforcement agencies to take action against Israeli officials and IDF soldiers.

The foundation accused the soldier in question of taking part in demolition operations in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war against Hamas.

The Israeli foreign ministry warned the soldier and a traveling companion that Brazilian authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest.

Early Sunday morning the soldier notified his father that he had left the country, the soldier’s father told Israel’s Channel 12.

“I asked them to escape immediately and not stay even a moment longer,” he said. “I believe they’ll find their way home safely, but we need to make sure they know the truth about the soldier. He’s not a suspect; he’s a soldier who’s been through hell.”

The soldier has been identified as a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre at Re’im, the largest of the October 7th, 2023 massacres.

A total of 364 people were murdered during the attack on the festival, with hundreds wounded and dozens taken hostage.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid condemned the investigation against the soldier, while also accusing the Israeli government of failing to protect IDF soldiers abroad.

“The fact that an Israeli reservist was forced to flee Brazil in the dead of night to avoid being arrested for fighting in Gaza is a huge political failure by an irresponsible government that simply doesn’t know how to function,” Lapid tweeted.

“How did we get to the point where the Palestinians are better than the Israeli government in the international arena?”